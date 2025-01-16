Amy Hetherington announces massive 2025 Australian tour: Proud as Punch

Darwin’s comedy queen Amy Hetherington is hitting the road in 2025, taking her new show Proud As Punch to over 50 venues across Australia.

With stops at Perth Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival, plus gigs in more than 30 regional towns, this is her biggest tour yet.

Known for her cheeky, down-to-earth humour, Amy’s latest show dives into life as a new mum, parenting fails, and the quirky chaos of life in the NT. “It’s about celebrating the little wins and laughing at the messy bits,” Amy says.

The tour is pure grassroots comedy, with Amy loading up a PA and hitting pubs, breweries, and community halls. “Regional crowds know how to have a good time, and I can’t wait to bring them this show,” she adds.

With a stack of awards, sold-out shows at Edinburgh Fringe, and a reputation for delivering cracking laughs, Amy’s on fire. Don’t miss her when she rolls into your town!

Tickets and more info here.

AMY HETHERINGTON ‘PROUD AS PUNCH’ TOUR

January 16 Beer Garden Brewing Port Lincoln SA

January 17 Streaky Bay Institute Hall Streaky Bay SA

January 18 Ceduna Sailing Club Ceduna SA

January 21 Wilson’s Brew House Albany WA

January 24 Hopetoun Community Centre Hopetoun WA

January 25 Gatsby Skyline Manjimup WA

January 28 Bar Tarifa Denmark WA

January 29 The River Margaret River WA

January 30 + 31 Bunbury Fringe Bunbury WA

January 31 Shelton Brewing Busselton WA

February 5-9 Fringe World Perth WA

February 12 Carnarvon Yacht Club Carnarvon WA

February 13 Batavia Brewing Geraldton WA

February 14 New Cornwall Hotel Narrogin WA

February 15 Overland Motel Kalgoorlie WA

February 16 33 Degrees Esperance WA

February 17 Bremer Bay Brewing Bremer Bay WA

February 20 Watsacowie Brewery Minlaton SA

February 21 Di Giorgio Family Wines Coonawarra SA

February 22–March 1 Adelaide Fringe Adelaide SA

March 2 Hewitson Theatre Gawler SA

March 5 Six Twelve Brewery St Agnes SA

March 6 Lobethal Bierhaus Lobethal SA

March 7 Seaford Beach Hotel Seaford SA

March 8 Auchendarroch Mt Barker SA

March 9 – Shapeshifter Brewery Findon SA

March 13 Wudinna Community Club Wudinna SA

March 14 Hedonbar Brewing Kadina SA

March 15 Woolshed Brewery Murtho SA

April 8-20 Melbourne International Comedy Festival Melbourne VIC