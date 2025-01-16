Amy Hetherington announces massive 2025 Australian tour: Proud as Punch

Darwin’s comedy queen Amy Hetherington is hitting the road in 2025, taking her new show Proud As Punch to over 50 venues across Australia.
With stops at Perth Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival, plus gigs in more than 30 regional towns, this is her biggest tour yet.
Known for her cheeky, down-to-earth humour, Amy’s latest show dives into life as a new mum, parenting fails, and the quirky chaos of life in the NT. “It’s about celebrating the little wins and laughing at the messy bits,” Amy says.
The tour is pure grassroots comedy, with Amy loading up a PA and hitting pubs, breweries, and community halls. “Regional crowds know how to have a good time, and I can’t wait to bring them this show,” she adds.
With a stack of awards, sold-out shows at Edinburgh Fringe, and a reputation for delivering cracking laughs, Amy’s on fire. Don’t miss her when she rolls into your town!
Tickets and more info here.
AMY HETHERINGTON ‘PROUD AS PUNCH’ TOUR
January 16 Beer Garden Brewing Port Lincoln SA
January 17 Streaky Bay Institute Hall Streaky Bay SA
January 18 Ceduna Sailing Club Ceduna SA
January 21 Wilson’s Brew House Albany WA
January 24 Hopetoun Community Centre Hopetoun WA
January 25 Gatsby Skyline Manjimup WA
January 28 Bar Tarifa Denmark WA
January 29 The River Margaret River WA
January 30 + 31 Bunbury Fringe Bunbury WA
January 31 Shelton Brewing Busselton WA
February 5-9 Fringe World Perth WA
February 12 Carnarvon Yacht Club Carnarvon WA
February 13 Batavia Brewing Geraldton WA
February 14 New Cornwall Hotel Narrogin WA
February 15 Overland Motel Kalgoorlie WA
February 16 33 Degrees Esperance WA
February 17 Bremer Bay Brewing Bremer Bay WA
February 20 Watsacowie Brewery Minlaton SA
February 21 Di Giorgio Family Wines Coonawarra SA
February 22–March 1 Adelaide Fringe Adelaide SA
March 2 Hewitson Theatre Gawler SA
March 5 Six Twelve Brewery St Agnes SA
March 6 Lobethal Bierhaus Lobethal SA
March 7 Seaford Beach Hotel Seaford SA
March 8 Auchendarroch Mt Barker SA
March 9 – Shapeshifter Brewery Findon SA
March 13 Wudinna Community Club Wudinna SA
March 14 Hedonbar Brewing Kadina SA
March 15 Woolshed Brewery Murtho SA
April 8-20 Melbourne International Comedy Festival Melbourne VIC