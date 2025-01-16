Tommy Winkler, better known as “The Food Guy,” dropped in at Happy Mag during his Sydney tour, and we were lucky enough to catch up with the viral sensation.

With over 16 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Tommy has built his empire on more than just food—his brand is about fun, energy, and an unrelenting passion for exploring global flavours.

In our filmed interview, Tommy was exactly what you’d expect: sweet, funny, and totally food-obsessed.

He took us behind the scenes of his travels, dished out stories about his favourite meals, and talked about his upcoming venture—a food subscription box featuring international snacks.

The box invites fans to take part in his “Eat Snacks From Around the World for a Day” challenge, bringing a slice of his culinary adventures straight to their doorsteps.

From his early days of viral food challenges to becoming a global content creator, Tommy’s journey has always been about more than just the food—it’s about the joy of discovery and sharing that with his millions of fans.

If you’re not already following, you’re missing out on a masterclass in fun, flavour, and food obsession.

Stay connected on TikTok – and Instagram.