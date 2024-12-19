Green Room With Kit Genesis

Kit Genesis (they/them) is in the green room, taking a moment of R&R with a few rounds of Crash Bandicoot —proof that even the moody folk/rock scene needs a little downtime.

On their new EP Romanticism, Kit Genesis tackles the emotional highs and lows of queer love, self-acceptance, and personal growth.

With tracks like “Pride” and “Explode at the Thought,” the EP blends raw lyrics with soaring vocals, capturing both vulnerability and strength. Working with producer Bonnie Knight, Kit crafts a sound that’s both introspective and bold, mixing beauty with grit.

“This EP is a love letter to queer identity and self-expression. It’s a celebration of the highs and lows that come with falling in love, learning to love myself, and discovering what it means to be fully seen.”

As Kit says, it’s a love letter to queer identity and self-expression—bold, intimate, and unapologetically real.

