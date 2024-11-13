Kit Genesis dropped by Noise Machines studio for an exclusive Live from Happy session

Kit Genesis delivered a raw, stripped-back version of their latest single, “Fire,” straight off their debut EP, Romanticism.

The Melbourne-based alt-indie artist has crafted Romanticism as a journey through self-love, queer identity, and the tangled web of modern romance.

With tracks that drift from tender ballads to gritty indie rock anthems, the EP invites listeners into Kit’s most personal reflections.

From the vulnerable portrayal of queer love in “Pride” to the thrill of “Explode at the Thought,” Romanticism reveals a fearless dive into the complexities of self-discovery.

It’s an album that wears its heart on its sleeve, welcoming you into Kit Genesis’s world.

Watch out the live session above, and head to Kit Genesis’ live show at The Gasometer on November 17th to celebrate the launch of Romanticism.

Stay connected with Kit on Instagram for all the latest.