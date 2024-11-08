James Ellis swung by Happy to deliver a stripped back rendition of the title track from his much-anticipated third album, The Party Might Be Over. And trust us, you’re going to want to stick around for this little two-step.

Out today, this album follows two critically acclaimed releases—It Ain’t Texas (But It Ain’t Bad) and Country Lion—and a Best Country Album award with his band The Jealous Guys. Ellis continues to carve out his place as one of Australia’s finest country and honky tonk talents.

Produced by Micah Hulscher (Margo Price) and recorded at Nashville’s Creative Workshop, The Party Might Be Over features a killer lineup of musicians, including Chris Scruggs (Marty Stuart), Fats Kaplin (John Prine), Lillie Mae, and more. It’s got that late ‘60s/early ‘70s vibe with a modern twist, recalling the sounds of Jerry Kennedy on Mercury/Smash labels.

The album is packed with that signature Aussie country warmth, with Ellis laying his cards – and his heart bare on tracks like the cheeky single “Single Don’t Drink All By Yourself (If You Can’t Be Drunk Alone).” Sure, the party might be winding down, but Ellis is here to remind us: the dance floor’s still open.

The Party Might Be Over is out now.

