We Go Track By Track With WA’s Country Sweethearts Highway 95

Join us as we delve into Highway 95’s discography and uncover the stories behind their compelling tracks

Highway 95’s latest single, “Can’t Fix With a Rose,” is more than just a new release—it’s a powerful addition to the duo’s growing discography.

With their roots deeply planted in the acoustic country scene, Bob Derschow and Nicole Bylund have consistently crafted songs that resonate with authentic emotion and storytelling.

As we dive into a track-by-track overview, it becomes clear how each release showcases the band’s ability to touch on universal themes of love, loss, resilience, and the human condition.

Here’s a closer look at what Highway 95 has been up to, and the stories behind their latest songs.

2023 Releases

Save Me and She Plays were Highway 95’s first original song releases in 2023 followed by Attitude.

Save me

Save Me is a poignant song that delves into the heart-wrenching journey of a friend who stood by his sister as she bravely fought cancer, ultimately succumbing to the illness.

This emotional track captures the raw and profound emotions of witnessing a loved one’s battle with such a devastating disease. The song conveys the pain, love and resilience intertwined in the experience of loss and the enduring impact it leaves on those left behind.

She Plays

She Plays delves into the tumultuous journey of someone grappling with the consequences of their choices as fate deals them a harsh hand.

Rolling the dice leads them to losses and the reversal of fortune leaving them nowhere to run or hide. Showcasing the resilience, acceptance and the struggle to navigate through challenging times when luck takes a turn for the worse.

Attitude

Attitude is a powerful song that pays tribute to the strength and resilience of a mother who raised her child with a tough attitude instilling a sense of defiance and determination.

The lyrics reflect the unwavering spirit and independence that a mother imparted to her child shaping the child’s outlook on life. A testament to the fierce love of a mother.

2024 Releases

Jesse James

Jesse James is about a girl who thought she had found the love of her life, her soul mate, and she would have done anything to settle down with him.

But he wasn’t ready for that kind of commitment, he was like a wild horse that didn’t want to be fenced in. So, he got on his horse and rode away, leaving her heartbroken.

Jesse James was our first song to enter into the Australian Country Music Charts – very exciting for Highway 95 – and we were very humbled.

Reached #12 In the Tasmanian and Oz CMR Top 40 Country Chart

Reached #19 in the Country Songs Top 40 Australian AirPlay Chart – Campfire Publishing

Raise Em High

This song holds a special place in our hearts – it’s a tribute to the memory of all those who are no longer with us. ‘Raise Em High’ honours the courage and sacrifice of our Anzacs, who fought for our freedom and dignity.

Highway 95 wanted to recognise the dedication and service of our frontline workers, who risked their lives to protect and care for others.

This powerful anthem invites all to raise their cups high as a gesture of respect and gratitude, not only to the Anzacs, but to all those that we have loved and lost.

It’s about cherishing the moments with those who are no longer with us, and remembering them fondly, as we come together to celebrate life.

We engaged the talented Marg Bertling from Pilbara Site Pics to produce a very special video for this track.

We also personally asked our friends and family if they would be willing to share some of their serving family member photos for inclusion in this video.

The response we received was overwhelming, and the video turned out beautifully and was very well received – Check it out below:

Raise ‘Em High debuted in the Country Music Charts as well;

Reached #2 in the Country Songs Top 40 Australian AirPlay Chart – Campfire Publishing

Reached #27 In the Tasmanian and Oz CMR Top 40 Country Chart

Reached #1 in the Alternate Country Category – Oz Trax Country Radio Hits

Reached #5 in the Country Music Radio Top 10 Chart

Can’t Fix With A Rose

Can’t Fix With a Rose is a heart breaking and emotionally charged song that delves into the harrowing realities of domestic violence.

The song serves as a powerful anthem for those who have endured the pain of such experiences, capturing the turmoil and the eventual empowerment of taking a stand.

It underscores the stark truth that the wounds inflicted by abuse are not superficial and cannot be mended by mere gestures of apology, such as a rose.

Through its stirring lyrics and compelling melody, the song conveys a message of resilience and the courage required to break free from the cycle of violence.

It’s a reminder that leaving an abusive situation is an act of bravery and self-respect, and that true healing begins with the decision to say ‘no more’.

Can’t Fix With a Rose debuted in the Country Music Charts as well;

Reached #14 in the Country Songs Top 40 Australian AirPlay Chart – Campfire Publishing

Reached #28 In the Tasmanian and Oz CMR Top 40 Country Chart

Reached #2 in the Alternate Country Category – Oz Trax Country Radio Hits

Voices

Voices is our newest release – released 26/07/2024

‘Voices’ delves into the haunting struggle of someone not being able to move on from a past love.

Tormented by inner voices, they resort to desperate measures to quiet their thoughts.

The song captures the sense of helplessness and recklessness as they battle with memories they just can’t escape.

With a haunting melody and expressive lyrics, ‘Voices’ portrays the universal experience of facing heartbreak and inner turmoil, resonating with anyone who has faced the challenge of letting go.

Voices debuted in the Country Music Charts as well;

Reached #7 in the Country Songs Top 40 Australian AirPlay Chart – Campfire Publishing

Ain’t Giving Up On You – Next Release – Scheduled for October 2024

This will be the title of our album, which will feature this song. It will also include a bonus track ‘Broken Heart’ which was one of our very first recordings.