How Much Are Drake Tickets for His 2025 Tour? All The Info You Need And More

Drake is back, and this time, his forthcoming Aus tour is bigger than ever

The Anita Max Win Tour marks the Canadian megastar’s first time on Australian soil in almost a decade, and for fans of hip-hop and R&B, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for.

He’s kicking things off on February 9th, 2025, at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, sticking around for multiple nights before rolling through Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and closing out at Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

General tickets start at around $120 AUD and climb to $350 AUD, depending on where you want to sit (or stand, if you’re vibing close to the stage). But if you’re in the mood to go all out, Drake’s VIP packages are calling your name. We’re talking premium seating, early entry, access to pre-show lounges, and exclusive merch—starting at $450 AUD and reaching upwards of $1,200 AUD for the full bells-and-whistles experience.

Expect Drake to pull out hits from every era of his career—whether you were belting out “Started From the Bottom” on your mates’ aux back in 2013, or you’re spinning his latest tracks from For All the Dogs.

Australia’s leg is just one piece of the Anita Max Win puzzle, with shows locked in across North America, Europe, and Asia. Cities like London, Los Angeles, and Tokyo have already sold out in record time, proving no one commands a stage (or a fanbase) quite like Drizzy.

And, true to form, he’s bringing top-tier production along for the ride—high-energy visuals, maybe a few surprise guests, and a setlist that’ll leave no stone unturned.

As for the tour name? Classic Drake. Anita Max Win comes from a 2023 livestream where he unveiled his lighthearted, gambling-inspired alter ego—another cheeky addition to the Drake multiverse and a nod to his playful, creative side.

For Aussie fans, this is the chance to catch Drake at the peak of his powers, and tickets are already moving at lightning speed.

Grab yours through official sellers like Ticketek and Live Nation before they disappear, because this is the kind of night you’ll be talking about for years to come.