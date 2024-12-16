‘Sugar In The Tank’ Julien Baker & Torres Official New Country Single

Singer-songwriters Julien Baker and Torres have released their debut single ‘Sugar In The Tank’

Over the weekend the new country music duo, Julien Baker and Torres released their anticipated debut single ‘Sugar In The Tank’.

It follows a show stopping appearance on the Tonight Show last week, where they performed the new track as a teaser for its release.

Baker and Torres apparently bonded over their shared experiences and the hardships they faced, growing up as queer people in the South.

The track comes to life with Julien Baker’s banjo, and Torres on the guitar. The sweet country love song is driven by lyricism that explores a lover’s devotion.

Slow in tempo, the song begins with Baker’s banjo and vocals, hinting at the genre. The first line “I love you all the way to hell and back” enters and the dramatic country recount begins.

Julien Baker sings of an all-consuming devotion to their love interest.

The chorus is a full-bodied collaboration between the duo, Torres’ voice compliments Bakers and introduces depth. They sing, “I love you swimming upstream in a flash flood warning/ When I’m gonna drown/ Picking up steam on the off-ramp again/ Get the hell out of downtown/ Let you be the chain that keeps me/ Closer to the ground/ I love you all the way/ That I know how.”

The heartfelt lyrics of this chorus speak of the act of loving despite difficulty. Despite personal trial. The words embody the virtuous nature of supportive relationships, when perhaps the community surrounding you doesn’t support it.

The song is available to listen to on all streaming platforms. For Julian Baker, this release is the latest among a series of collaborative singles over 2024.

It is unknown whether there is more to come from Julien Baker and Torres, but it is highly anticipated.