Spotify Inspired By Stormzy To Help Disadvantaged Kids

Spotify and Youth Music (UK) have teamed up to preserve access to music education for at-risk kids

The UK’s youth and grassroots music facilities have been facing the risk of closing due to underfunding for the past decade.

In response, Spotify and Youth Music have formed a partnership that aims to fund and protect these services.

The funding will support 15 youth services across the UK, to provide vital resources to help sustain these community spaces. It will also support music initiatives across the centers.

Spotify is acting upon their Creator Equity Fund Program and their continued commitment to supporting youth wellbeing and protection of youth spaces.

As part of their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion strategy, Spotify aims to Support and elevate underrepresented creators. This partnership comes as a crucial time for UK Youth Services.

“It is really urgent,” stated Youth Music CEO, Matt Griffiths

Research from the YMCA found that since 2011, close to half of England’s youth clubs had closed. Meanwhile government funding for youth clubs declined by 73%.

In the past decade the surviving youth centers have been subject to financial constraints, and changes in community resources.

The partnership hopes to prevent further closures and help secure a future for these public music facilities.

Youth Music found in a 2024 survey, that music is young people’s favourite past-time, making it a vital part of their lives.

This juxtaposes further findings that identified the decline in youth music education.

“These spaces are the heart of local communities, giving young people a place to feel connected, inspired, and empowered” – Matt Griffiths

Similar programs and partnerships have been established in recent years. AJ Tracey recently paired up with McDonalds for the ‘Makin’ It Project’ to host youth workshops.

Stormzy also set up a youth club in a partnership with Adidas, which reportedly inspired the streaming giants decision, according to Spotify’s Global Head of Social Impact, Lauren Wurgraft.

Despite the platform’s reputation for underpaying musicians, this partnership signals their commitment to supporting the next generation of musicians and its broader social impact.

The “over six figures” agreement is set to be implemented as early as Christmas with 15 youth hubs receiving valuable donations.

The centers receiving donations will be from Youth Music’s current portfolio, and there is a focus on programmes outside of major cities.