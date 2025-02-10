Spotify’s Game-Changing Deal with Warner Could Mean Price Hikes—Here’s What We Know

Spotify’s latest Warner Music deal hints at new paid tiers and a potential HiFi launch

Spotify is back at the negotiation table, this time sealing a deal with Warner Music Group that could shape the future of streaming—and possibly bring in new paid subscription tiers.

Following a similar agreement with Universal Music Group in January, the Warner deal marks yet another major partnership with a label giant.

While specifics are still under wraps, reports suggest it will introduce fresh monetisation models, including a direct licensing arrangement with Warner Chappell Music. Spotify claims this move “builds on the companies’ existing alignment” around artist royalties.

Details on these new paid tiers remain elusive, but speculation is rife that Spotify is gearing up to finally drop its long-teased lossless HiFi tier, potentially dubbed ‘Supremium’. CEO Daniel Ek hinted at this direction in 2024, and with back-to-back deals with industry behemoths, it’s looking more likely than ever.

Universal’s recent agreement suggested a broader push towards innovation, bundling music with non-music content and enhancing its visual and audio offerings. If Warner’s deal follows suit, expect a more dynamic Spotify experience—though it remains to be seen whether this means a price hike for users.

Ek, always eager to push forward, stated, “For Spotify, 2025 is a year of accelerated execution, and our partners at Warner Music Group share our commitment to rapid innovation and sustained investment in our leading music offerings. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for audiences worldwide—making paid music subscriptions more appealing while supporting artists and songwriters alike.”

All of this comes hot on the heels of Spotify’s Q4 earnings report, which revealed the company’s first full year of profitability. With 675 million monthly active users (up 12% year-on-year) and 263 million paying subscribers (up 11%), the streaming giant is in no mood to slow down.

While no financial figures for the Warner deal have been disclosed, it’s clear that Spotify is tightening its grip on the industry. Whether this translates to a better deal for artists or just a fatter bottom line remains to be seen—but one thing’s for sure: change is coming.