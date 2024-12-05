Spotify Wrapped 2024 introduces generative AI podcasts for the first time ever

Spotify and Google’s NotebookLM team up to bring us personalised podcasts in this year’s Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped was released this morning, and this year you can listen through your most–played with a personalised, AI generated podcast by Google’s NotebookLM.

Every year, the platform helps fans dig deeper into their music insights, and they’ve stepped it up again for 2024.

The new podcast is the ultimate hype up, complete with two dynamic hosts. They deliver a concise and super-positive “Audio Overview” of your year.

It explores your top songs, artists, and genres, and the unique ways you’ve listened to Spotify throughout 2024. Ultimately, the podcast validates every listening decision you’ve made using the service.

An interesting addition to the streaming service’s yearly music wrap up. The podcast is available to free and premium users for a limited time across the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland and Sweden.

The personalised podcast and the dynamic hosts speak adlib about your top songs and artists, and hours listened, making it fun and conversational. It even makes you feel less guilty about spending over 11 hours listening to nothing but Chappell Roan on that one day in July.

“You must have been in a serious listening zone that day. I wonder what you were doing, maybe a long road-trip?” One host examined.

The listener becomes the star of this AI generated show, your taste and trends are celebrated by the hosts and your ego will boom with the reassurance.

Spotify knows how to keep their users happy, and the Spotify Wrapped AI Podcast is yet another example of their expertise.