Waxahatchee drops exclusive Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP and teases star-studded SXSW show

Waxahatchee teams up with MJ Lenderman and Brad Cook for Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP

Katie Crutchfield’s Waxahatchee continues to make waves with a brand-new EP, out now exclusively on Apple Music Nashville Sessions.

The three-track release offers a stripped-back acoustic take on songs from her Grammy nominated album Tiger’s Blood, showcasing Crutchfield’s knack for emotional depth and raw storytelling.

The EP, presented in immersive Spatial Audio, features reimagined versions of Tiger’s Blood favourites alongside collaborators MJ Lenderman and Brad Cook. It also includes a hauntingly beautiful cover of Lucinda Williams’ Abandoned, a nod to one of Crutchfield’s key influences.

This release follows Tiger’s Blood dominating year-end lists from heavyweights like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NPR, and scoring Crutchfield her first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album.

On top of that, Crutchfield has announced a must-see event during SXSW: a curated showcase at Willie Nelson’s iconic Luck Ranch on March 14. The stacked lineup features Lucinda Williams, Futurebirds, Bill Callahan, Kam Franklin, Brennan Wedl, and, of course, Waxahatchee herself. For fans of indie rock and Americana, this promises to be a can’t-miss celebration of genre-bending brilliance.

Currently touring Australia in support of Tiger’s Blood, Waxahatchee continues to captivate audiences worldwide. The Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP is streaming now, giving fans an intimate glimpse into Crutchfield’s acoustic artistry and deep Americana roots.

Head here to check it out.