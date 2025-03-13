Step inside OWES’ world with a killer playlist of alt-rock anthems that define their style

Fresh off their single release Because I Love Him, OWES unveil the soundtrack to their world

OWES have cracked open their collective record collection to curate a playlist that’s equal parts earworm and influence—think deep cuts, cult classics, and songs that have shaped their sound.

Across 20 tracks, each member throws in their two cents, from the chaotic brilliance of The Fall to the hypnotic sprawl of CAN.

Drummer Eliot swears by the raw energy of The Wytches, while bassist Charlie tattoos his love for “Pay Your Rates” onto his very skin.

Frontman Harvey finds euphoria in Fontaines D.C., and guitarist Callum leans into the genius of Alex Turner and Grian Chatten.

Whether it’s thrash, krautrock, or the off-kilter genius of Björk, this playlist is a window into the band’s sonic DNA.

Expect the unexpected, crank the volume, and dive in – because if OWES are listening, you should be too.

OWES PLAYLIST

Brain Body – Acid Dad

This track is awesome, I love the way it progresses

through the song. The double time section always just hits perfectly, especially with

the vocals on top. Eliot ( OWES Drums)

There’s More To Life Than This – Live At The Milk Bar Toilets – Björk

Björk is one of a kind and I love the live feel of the song and the weird in and out bit in the middle. Nostalgic and infectious. Harvey (Vocals)

Piledriver Waltz – Alex Turner

Not a lot to say really, just a brilliant tune and I probably prefer it to the Arctic Monkeys’ version in all honesty (sorry). Callum (Guitar)

Beware of the Flowers – John Otway and Wild Willy Barrett

Listen to it. Need I say more? Just pure genius. Charlie (Bass)

Iodine – Leonard Cohen

Good songs don’t have to be complicated and this is a fantastic example of that. Could’ve picked absolutely anything by Leonard Cohen to be honest, I think he’s excellent. Harvey (Vocals)

Digsaw – The Wytches

The Wytches have such a unique sound, it’s dark and raw. They’re a must have in my library if I’m honest. Eliot (Drums)

Halleluwah – CAN

Fifteen plus minutes of largely improvised Krautrock performed by four of the most talented musicians in history, rounded off by the mythical being that is Damo Suzuki. Blissful. Charlie (Bass)

Bob’s Casino – Grian Chatten

Everything about this song is just brilliant, undoubtedly one of the best songwriters around at the minute. There’s just nobody else even coming close to what he and Fontaines D.C. are doing. Callum (Guitar)

Pay Your Rates – The Fall

I couldn’t argue against this being the most important song in my life. Tattooed on my body for eternity. Something so raucous and completely un-ignorable about the song. Charlie (Bass)

Heartattack And Vine – Tom Waits

So hard to pick just the one song from Waits because they’re all spectacularly bizarre in their own right. This sticks out to me though and the whole album of the same name as the song is just a superb record from start to finish.

I remember hearing this as a kid and it must’ve just lodged itself in my psyche until I rediscovered him a few years back. He’s probably my absolute favourite if it’s possible to ever be certain of such a thing. Harvey (Vocals)

Train – STONE

Stumbled across this band on YouTube and was blown away by the energy they bring with their tracks and live shows. And this is a proper tune. They did a song called “Incel Saviour” with a band called Sounds Mint who are absolutely unbelievable. Callum (Guitar)

Iron Sky – Paulo Nutini

I adore the whole Caustic Love album. And once again, I could’ve picked any one of its songs. This was just the one that resonated most today. Paulo Nutini has such an amazing voice, and the music behind it is always top notch. Eliot (Drums)

If You Want Me To Stay – Sly & the Family Stone

I was once having a relationship defining disagreement with an ex-girlfriend and this song came on. I was boogieing around the room within seconds. I guess the clarification of ex-girlfriend says everything. What a tune. Charlie (Bass)

60 Feet Tall – The Dead Weather

As a big Jack White fan, finding the dead weather was amazing. It still has all the same feel as Jack White, but with a more moody and atmospheric vibe to it, a great song on a great album. Eliot (Drums)

Roses Ether – Maverick Sabre

This is one of those where the song popped up completely randomly on my phone and I instantly added it to my playlist, it’s proper catchy. Callum (Guitar)

Favourite – Fontaines D.C.

This song just makes me feel such intense happiness whenever I hear it. It’s a sonic euphoria for the duration. Four chords and every single note is deliberate and perfect in every way. They’re consistently a class band as has been said by Callum already but this song is another thing entirely.

It feels like I’ve known it forever and that it has always existed, but they plucked it from the universe and put it together. What’s even better is that they’re one of the most important bands around at the minute. Harvey (Vocals)

John Coltrane’s Moscow Skyscraper – Avalanche Party

I love that the track goes exactly where it needs to and doesn’t get over complicated for the sake of doing so, everything about it is pretty perfect I think. Callum (Guitar)

Horrorshow – The Libertines

Mine and my Dad’s band. Remember seeing theLibertines for the first time, and they all crowd around the drum kit for the first song, backs to the crowd. Once those four sets of four sharp hits of the opening chords commence they all turn round in sync and chaos unfolds. Charlie (Bass)

Subliminal – Suicidal Tendencies

This songs so cool. I remember hearing it onGTA V as a kid. Rediscovering it as I’ve grown up with a more refined appreciation of music than I had when I was younger was not disappointing. I’m a big fan of thrash and hardcore punk, so this is of course a classic. Eliot (Drums)

East Of Eden”- Loathe

Loathe were one of the first bands that truly took my breath away when I saw them. I really got into metal when I was in my early teens and I love remembering that at that time they hadn’t become as enormous as they are now.

Seeing them in a tiny room in Luton remains a favourite moment. Phenomenal band and massively distinct sound. Harvey (Vocals)

Head here to play OWES playlist its entirety.