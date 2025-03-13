The Tullamarines Drop by Happy Mag to Talk Their New Single and Getting Vulnerable with Friends

The Tullamarines dropped by Happy Mag to talk their new single and getting vulnerable with your friends

The shoegaze band from Adelaide have only been in the music scene for a short while and are already making waves in Aussie indie rock.

Running On Empty is their latest single, inspired by frontman Ben’s personal struggles with anxiety while touring. He opens up about the importance of honesty and vulnerability in songwriting.

The band’s bond is at the core of their music, growing closer over the years as their music making feels more like a free therapy session with your mates.

The Tullamarines hopes their music can help their listeners feel like they’re not alone either.

Running On Empty being the most ‘topical’ song they’ve released so far to spark some joy in those stressful times.

Their single shows the importance of letting it all out, like Benny who’s been writing a song a day for the past six months.

Plus, an Avengers style pep talk before gigs always helps ease the pre-show anxiety too.

Their home city has been a grounding force for the band too. Rather than feeling the need to break out, they appreciate Adelaide’s intimacy and local music, which has allowed them to thrive while still dreaming of an eventual international break out–when the stars align.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

THE TULLAMARINES: Working our day job and general daily grind stuff!

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live. What do you love about it?

THE TULLAMARINES: We’re from Adelaide and we love it! It’s easy to get around, like a city and a small town all at once. After traveling so much with the band, we’ve definitely come to appreciate it even more. Being able to easily access the beach or the trees is something that will never get old!

HAPPY: Congrats on your latest single release! It’s a deeply personal and emotional song. How did you feel about opening up and sharing this with your bandmates and audience? Were you hesitant at all, or did it feel natural?

THE TULLAMARINES: Opening up is definitely hard, but it’s never something we’ve shied away from. We always approach songwriting from the perspective that the most honest songs create the best music.

The hardest part is bringing a song to the band and explaining its meaning—it’s a super vulnerable moment.

Over time, as we’ve grown closer as friends, it’s become easier. Now it feels like a free therapy session with mates.

Once the song’s shared, it feels nice to hear everyone’s interpretations. It’s rewarding when people feel seen and heard.

HAPPY: What do you want people to take away after listening to Running On Empty?

THE TULLAMARINES: We want people to feel like they’re not alone and that it’s okay to feel how they feel.

This is probably our most ‘topical’ song, and we hope it brings joy to young people in what can be a stressful time.

HAPPY: Do you have any techniques to get rid of mental blocks, performance anxiety, or stress when making and performing music?

THE TULLAMARINES: We each have our methods. Benny has been writing a song a day for six months.

Balancing work, home, and band life can sometimes lead to a rut, but we’re lucky to have four songwriters in the band—there’s always someone to step in.

When it gets tough, we dive into band admin to take our minds off things.

We check in on each other, and when pre-gig nerves hit, an Avengers-style pep talk does the trick!

HAPPY: You’ve had a pretty long string of successes recently. What do you hope to achieve next?

THE TULLAMARINES: We just want to keep making music we love (and we have a lot right now) and play as many shows as possible.

We love doing music and want to keep doing it!

HAPPY: You’re set to do a national tour. Are you setting your sights on a global breakout eventually?

THE TULLAMARINES: We’d love to go international—it’s definitely on our minds. When the stars align, we’ll be there.

HAPPY: Is there an Aussie artist you haven’t performed with yet that you’re keen to collaborate with?

THE TULLAMARINES: So many! We grew up listening to Australian indie music. Jungle Giants, Ball Park Music, San Cisco, Last Dinosaurs… the list goes on. Every Aussie band, please!

HAPPY: How do you feel about embarking on the No Internet tour? Are there still feelings of anxiety, or have you gotten more used to the touring experience?

THE TULLAMARINES: We’re pretty road-worn now and know what to expect logistically. Going on a headline tour is always a little terrifying—especially not relying on bigger bands’ audiences. That said, tickets are selling really well, and we’re expecting some full and fun shows!

HAPPY: Do you and your bandmates find you lean on one another, especially since you need to be so raw and honest in your music?

THE TULLAMARINES: We definitely talk deep with one another. When you spend most of your time with the same three people, you have to. We have a deep love for each other and always check in when something seems off.

HAPPY: Do you have a standard creative process when putting a song together?

THE TULLAMARINES: It ebbs and flows! Sometimes a song’s a completed demo sent to the group chat; other times, we jam and work through it. Sometimes one person has a minute of a song, and someone else jumps in. We just go with our impulses and see where we end up!

HAPPY: How has the local Adelaide music community shaped your journey as a band? Did you feel you needed to ‘break out,’ or was it more supportive and inspiring?

THE TULLAMARINES: We love Adelaide’s music scene. It’s a rite of passage to go to your first local gig and get inspired to start a band.

You can hear the Adelaide music we grew up listening to in our work.

We’ve never felt the need to break out—we love it here. But playing shows across state borders has been a dream come true!

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

THE TULLAMARINES: Making music, duh!