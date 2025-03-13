Bigger, Bolder, BBQ-er: Adelaide Beer & BBQ Fest’s 10th Birthday Bash

Celebrating 10 years of beer, BBQ, and unforgettable tunes with Tim Finn, Wolfmother, and The Chats.



The Adelaide Beer & BBQ Fest (ABBF) is hitting a major milestone in 2025—its 10th birthday—and it’s pulling out all the stops to celebrate.

This iconic festival, a cornerstone of South Australia’s event calendar, is set to take over the Adelaide Showgrounds from June 6-8, 2025, during the King’s Birthday Long Weekend. With a killer lineup, wild entertainment, and enough beer and BBQ to satisfy even the most insatiable appetites, this year’s fest promises to be the biggest yet.

Headlining the musical festivities are none other than Kiwi legend Tim Finn, rock powerhouse Wolfmother, and punk sensations The Chats. They’ll be joined by a stellar supporting cast including Rocket Science, Gooch Palms, Mulga Bore Hard Rock, and Mondo Psycho. And let’s not forget the festival’s infamous hidden gems—secret shows in the Secret Pickle Saloon, the Last Chance Resort, and the ever-popular Silent Disco.

But ABBF isn’t just about the music. This year’s event will also feature BMX and skate demos, Riot City Wrestling, a tattoo parlour, and the infamous Beer Bod Wet T-Shirt Competition. It’s a full-throttle celebration of everything that makes this festival a standout.

Ryan Davidson, ABBF Beer Ambassador and co-founder of Little Bang Brewing, sums it up perfectly: “The craft beer industry in Australia literally grew up alongside the Beer & BBQ Festival. It’s the most important beer festival on the calendar in this country, and renowned worldwide for good reason.”

Since its inception, ABBF has become a must-attend event for beer enthusiasts, BBQ lovers, and music fans alike. Last year, it even took home the “Best Major Music Festival” award at the South Australian Music Awards—proof that it’s doing something very, very right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUSTRALIA’S BIGGEST BEER, BBQ + MUSIC FESTIVALS (@beerandbbqfest)



So, whether you’re a “crazy hazy fan,” a “sour super-nerd,” or just someone who loves good times, ABBF’s 10th birthday edition is the place to be. Grab your tickets via Moshtix and join the celebration. Cheers to a decade of beer, BBQ, and unforgettable memories!

Adelaide Beer & BBQ Festival’s 10th Birthday Edition

When: June 6-8, 2025

Where: Adelaide Showground

Tickets: http://www.beerbbqfest.com.au/