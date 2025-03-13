Guitars, Glow, and Good Vibes: Sun After Dusk’s Sonic Sunrise

Sun After Dusk shines with sun-soaked indie-rock and 80s spark, turning intimate reflections into soaring, sing-along moments

Perth’s sun-soaked suburbs have birthed a new indie-rock force: Sun After Dusk. This four-piece—Sam Dockery (vocals, guitar), Ned Winning (drums), Ella Marshall (bass), and Jeremy Ng (lead guitar)—formed in mid-2023, but their bond runs deeper.

Friends first, bandmates second, they’ve spent the last two years lighting up stages across their hometown, sharpening a sound as bright as the coastal skies they call home.

Their debut EP, Motionless, is a six-track journey through life’s ebbs and flows. Blending the breezy vibes of modern Aussie indie-rock with an 80s-inspired spark, Sun After Dusk carves out a niche that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

Imagine Spacey Jane’s sun-drenched melodies colliding with Hockey Dad’s surf-rock energy, then sprinkled with introspective lyricism. The result? A sound that’s as thought-provoking as it is irresistible.

The EP opens with its title track, Motionless, a raw anthem about feeling stuck in life’s stagnant moments. It’s a theme that echoes throughout, culminating in the closing track, Orange Lights, a poignant reminder that change starts from within.

In between, the band delivers guitar-driven highs and reflective lows, tied together by Dockery’s heartfelt storytelling and choruses that beg to be sung at full volume.

Last year, Sun After Dusk teased Motionless with three singles: Sunscreen, Getting Better, and the title track. Each one showcased their knack for pairing introspective lyrics with feel-good melodies.

Sunscreen is a shimmering ode to resilience, while Getting Better pulses with the hopeful energy of pushing through tough times. Together, they paint a picture of a band unafraid to explore life’s complexities while keeping their sound irresistibly upbeat.

Live, Sun After Dusk is a force to be reckoned with. Their chemistry is electric, their energy infectious. It’s clear their years of friendship and gigging have forged a bond that translates seamlessly on stage.

With Motionless, Sun After Dusk has arrived. Keep your eyes—and ears—on Sun After Dusk. They’re not just riding the wave; they’re making it.