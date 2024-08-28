Get to know Dice: The Perth Quartet Finding Depth in the Midnight Hour

On their debut album Midnight Zoo, Perth’s Dice distill the haze of late-night escapades and early-morning introspection into a captivating indie-rock odyssey.

Formed in high school, the quartet of Tom, Ben, Lenny, and Regan has spent just over a decade honing their sound, and it shows.

Midnight Zoo is a sonic coming-of-age, marked by a newfound emotional depth and a willingness to explore the complexities of life.

Recorded at Tone City Studios – a creative haven dubbed the “Midnight Zoo” – the album finds Dice pushing beyond their earlier carefree sound, embracing a more introspective and emotionally charged approach.

The result is a genre-bending journey that solidifies their place as one of Australia’s most exciting new voices.

We spoke with the band about their creative evolution, the stories behind Midnight Zoo, and what’s next for Dice. Stay tuned for the full interview, and check out their tour dates below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DICE (@dice_theband)

Stay connected to Dice via Instagram.

Cheers to tixel for making this conversation possible!