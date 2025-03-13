Don’t Look Back in Anger: The Oasis Reunion Documentary

The long-awaited Oasis reunion tour, set to kick off this year, will be documented in a new film helmed by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Meet Me In The Bathroom filmmakers Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace.

The tour marks the end of a 15-year rift between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, whose infamous backstage clash led to the band’s 2009 split.

The 40-date global tour begins on 4 July in Cardiff and promises to be a monumental event for fans. Knight, known for his work on Eastern Promises and This Town, will oversee the film, blending concert footage with behind-the-scenes storytelling.

Southern and Lovelace, acclaimed for their work on Shut Up And Play The Hits, aim to capture the cultural shift of the late ’90s and early 2000s, a period that defined Oasis’ rise.

The highly anticipated Oasis Live ‘25 film remains shrouded in secrecy, with no official title, release date, or confirmed format. Is it a documentary, a concert film, or something entirely unexpected? The details are under wraps, leaving fans to speculate.

A cryptic press release adds to the intrigue, stating, “No further details regarding the content of the film will be released at this moment in time.”

One thing’s certain: the Gallagher brothers’ reunion is about to get the big-screen treatment, and the world will be watching.