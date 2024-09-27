Gallagher Brothers Reunite for New Aussie Tour

Noel and Liam Gallagher have decided to put their differences aside to satisfy the demands of their Aussie fans with a 2025 tour.

The brothers, who have been working on solo projects since their split in 2009, have put an end to their 15-year feud by announcing an upcoming tour, Oasis Live ‘25.

Of the reunion, Oasis shared a statement, saying, “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

This will mark the first time in 19 years that an Oasis tour has come to Australia, with their last string of shows dating back to 2005.

While the exact dates are yet to be announced, shows are set to come to only Sydney and Melbourne.

After already selling out of their 14 stadium shows across London, Cardiff, Manchester, Dublin and Edinburgh, the band has released further dates for UK fans, so we can only hope they’ll do the same down under.

With no announcement so far as to who will be accompanying the band on tour, fans are left to speculate whether original members will join them on the road.

Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, who was with the band from the beginning, is reported to be joining the brothers, alongside guitarist Gem Archer and bassist Andy Bell.

In true Oasis fashion, however, we never know what could happen, with Liam going so far as to tease that the line-up could feature “a few new faces”.

In reference to the possibility of an upcoming album, Liam has also teased fans, saying, “It’s already finished.”

We can rest assured this may be true, as it comes off the back of an X post from mid-April in which Liam shared that the band would be recording their new album in November.

For updates on the release of the tour dates, head to the Oasis website.