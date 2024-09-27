Ridley Scott ventures into the expanse of graphic novels with new collaboration

Ridley Scott is collaborating on a brand new graphic novel with the LA-based production company, Mechanical Cake

For the first time, Ridley Scott is moving away from film and will explore the amazing space of graphic novels.

Partnering with Mechanical Cake Scott’s production outfit, Scott Free, is aiming to deliver a meticulously crafted graphic novel adventure worthy of your viewing eyes.

Creator of well-beloved films and series such as; Gladiator, Top Gun and the Alien Franchise. Ridley Scott and his brother Tony Scott are well known for their monumental contributions to the global film industry.

However little is known about their shared love for paint and art, a driving force behind their love for Filmmaking.

The Scott brother’s production vehicle, Scott Free, will be parenting with US company Mechanical Cake for a rollout of three brand new graphic novels.

Headquartered in LA, Mechanical Cake is a production company steeped in the craft of artistic creation.

Formed in 2015 by Jesse Negron and Tom Sanders, they have branded into the world of comic/graphic novel publishing.

In preparation they have enlisted the assistance of comic legend Dave Elliot, co-founder of Radical Comics, as their Editor-in-Chief for the upcoming release.

With three novels prepared for release; Modville, is a sci/fi gothic crime drama. Hyde, an expansion on Robert Louis Stevenson’s famed ‘Mr Hyde’ and Nick, a yule war story steeped within Norse legend.

The latter of the three, Hyde and Nick, are not yet prepared for release.

However, Modville is slated for its debut in March 2025, which will also include limited sneak peeks at the two other releases.

You can check out their official website here and sign up for updates on the project releases on their website, or alternatively check this link out.