Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Morphs into a Graphic Novel

Remember when Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ strutted onto the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet back in 2024?

It was like a wild, avant-garde jazz solo that split the crowd into admirers and skeptics, a cacophonic symphony that echoed throughout the year.

The cinematic epic is now ready to make its encore, not on the silver screen, but as a graphic novel.

The new rendition of the bold narrative is set to be called ‘Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis: An Original Graphic Novel’, with Abrams ComicArts as the maestro behind its publication.

Set your calendar alerts for October! The story will be spun by Chris Ryall, the wordsmith famous for adapting the works of literary rockstars like Stephen King, Harlan Ellison, and Clive Barker.

Holding the brush for the illustrations is Jacob Phillips, known for his work on ‘Newburn’ and ‘That Texas Blood’.

“I was pleased to put the idea of a graphic novel in the competent hands of Chris Ryall with the idea that, although it was inspired by my film Megalopolis, it didn’t necessarily have to be limited by it.

I hoped the graphic novel would take its own flight, with its own artists and writer so that it would be a sibling of the film, rather than just an echo,” Coppola shared with the press.

He further praised the team at Abrams ComicArts for turning his brainchild into a parallel expression of art, and not just a carbon copy of the film.

The Tale of Megalopolis

The plot of ‘Megalopolis’ dives into the ambitious vision of an architect, played by Adam Driver, who dreams of reshaping his city into a modern utopia.

However, his plans butt heads with his city’s mayor, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito, who’s hell-bent on crushing his dreams.

This clash of ideals in the backdrop of what can be seen as a contemporary Roman fable, the transformation of New Rome into Megalopolis, is the soul of the tale.

For those who missed the film, it’s available for rent or purchase wherever you get your movie fix from.

And soon, you’ll be able to flip through the pages of its graphic novel counterpart and experience the story in a whole new medium.

So, stay tuned, folks!As Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ makes its leap from the big screen into the realm of graphic novels, it’s a cultural crossover that’s sure to create ripples in both the movie and comic book worlds.

And remember, whether it’s on celluloid or paper, the power of storytelling remains the same.