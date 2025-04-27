Confessions of a Cowgirl: Lana’s Country Crossover Stuns Stagecoach

New Songs, Morgan Wallen Tea, and a Crowd Losing Its Mind

Lana Del Rey’s country metamorphosis hit full stride at Stagecoach, where she debuted new tracks—and casually dropped a bombshell: “I kissed Morgan Wallen.”

The crowd erupted as she delivered the line during “57.5” (a nod to her 57.5 million Spotify listeners), flashing a sly grin before playfully roasting Wallen: “If you want my secret to success, don’t go ATVing with him out west.”

Her set mixed fresh cuts (“Husband of Mine”) with nostalgic covers (“Take Me Home, Country Roads”), plus duets with George Birge and Secret Sisters.

But the real magic? Watching the queen of melancholic pop seamlessly command a cowboy-hatted crowd.

Though her long-teased country album—once Lasso, then The Right Person Will Stay—faces another delay and rename, anticipation hasn’t dimmed.

Next stop? A UK/Ireland tour before headlining Iowa’s Hinterland Festival.

One thing’s clear: Lana’s not just dabbling in country. She’s rewriting its rules—one viral confession at a time.