TSA bans A Call of Duty Zombies Monkey Bomb Figurine from Flights

So, you’re jet-setting across the globe and you want to bag some epic video game memorabilia as a memento of your travels.

Sounds like a great plan, right? Well, you might want to hit the pause button if your shopping list includes anything resembling weaponry from the Call of Duty franchise.

Safe to say, it might cause a bit of a stir at airport security.

According to a recent post from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), they’ve been dealing with some peculiar gaming artifacts turning up in luggage.

The standout?A Call of Duty Zombies Monkey Bomb Figurine—yes, you read that right—spotted at Boston Logan International Airport in someone’s checked bag.

Can’t make this stuff up.

For those not in the know, the Monkey Bomb, or Cymbal Monkey, is a recurring character in the Call of Duty universe, making appearances from World at War all the way to Black Ops 6.

This specific figurine is designed to hold your game controller in its little simian hands.

But let’s be real, it’s also a pretty accurate replica of a weapon that looks like it’s ready to blow, complete with pretend dynamite and cables.

A friendly reminder that, cool or collectible as they may be, replica weapons and explosives aren’t exactly airport-friendly, whether they’re in your carry-on or checked luggage.

What’s Allowed and What’s Not

Curious about what else is on the TSA’s no-fly list?” So, while it’s a testament to the quality of the Monkey Bomb replica, it’s also a heads up for what not to pack in your suitcase.

So, whether you’re off to a convention or simply on a merch hunt, remember that even a Naruto-themed throwing knife set or a monkey figurine can be seen as a security risk.

If the TSA thinks it poses a threat, even a replica isn’t going to fly—literally.

In a Nutshell

At the end of the day, it’s all fun and games until someone tries to fly with a Monkey Bomb. Remember, the Call of Duty universe should stay on your screens and out of your suitcases.

Keep it cool, keep it collectible, but most importantly—keep it at home.