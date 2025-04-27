Skate’s Reboot Is Almost Here – But You’ll Need to Stay Online to Ride

Get your helmet on and get ready to hit the streets because EA’s long-awaited reboot of Skate is finally here.

But here’s the catch – it’s an “always online” deal.

That’s right, you’ll need a solid internet connection to get your grind on.

Full Circle, the masterminds behind the game, just dropped some fresh info on their blog, and it turns out they’re keeping the game live with city updates and events.

All of this is tied to the internet, so if you’re planning to ride solo, you better stay connected.

So, what’s the deal with ‘always on’? Basically, no offline mode. Even if you’re cruising solo, you’ll need that web connection to enjoy the full Skate experience.

It’s all about creating a dynamic, live world that’s constantly evolving – and that means staying plugged in.

If you’ve been part of the playtest parties since 2024, you probably saw this coming. Full Circle’s been running servers non-stop to make sure the game’s prepped for action.

Early access is set for 2025, though we’re still waiting on a solid drop date. Since its reveal at EA Play in 2020, Full Circle’s been giving fans a taste with closed playtests and a few new features like microtransactions.

Speaking of which, you’ll be able to use real-world cash to buy “San Van Bucks,” a virtual currency for all your cosmetic upgrades.

It might feel odd spending money in a playtest, but the devs say it’s all part of the fine-tuning process before launch.

Don’t worry – any in-game purchases made during the test will be refunded in San Van Bucks once the full game drops.

So, whether you’re a skating pro or a newbie, Skate’s comeback is going to be an epic, always-connected adventure.

Just make sure your Wi-Fi’s ready – this ride’s gonna be wild.