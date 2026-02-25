What’s going on with the 28 Years Later trilogy?

It might take 28 years for the final instalment…

Looks like the rage virus might be running out of steam.

When Danny Boyle and Alex Garland marched back into the zombie business with 28 Years Later, they had big plans: a whole new trilogy, shot back-to-back, the works. Nia DaCosta stepped in to direct the second one, The Bone Temple, and fans finally got their Cillian Murphy cameo.

Everything was clicking. Except the box office.

The Bone Temple pulled in about $57 million worldwide against a $63 million budget.

Compare that to the first film’s $151 million haul and suddenly those trilogy plans start looking a little infected.

Sony’s been quiet, though back in December there was chatter about Garland finishing the third script with Boyle possibly returning to direct.

Now fans are holding their breath, wondering if the studio catches cold feet.

The reviews were solid, NME gave it four stars, called it “sensational,” but good word of mouth doesn’t always pay the bills.

For a franchise built on survival, the third act just got real uncertain.