Tori Amos stuns with shimmering cover of Bob Dylan

Times sure are a-changin’

Tori Amos stepped into the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios yesterday and reminded everyone why she’s in a league of her own.

Flanked by the BBC Concert Orchestra, she ran through ‘Cornflake Girl,’ tossed in a Rolling Stones cover, and gave her new single its first live airing.

Then she dropped Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin” like a gentle ultimatum. The timing’s no accident.

Amos has a new concept album called In Times of Dragons landing this spring, and she’s been teasing it with ‘Stronger Together,’ a duet with her daughter Tash that doubles as political allegory.

The record’s about fleeing a “sadistic billionaire Lizard Demon husband” through the Deep South, meeting characters, fighting for democracy, the usual Tori stuff.

She hits the road soon, too. UK dates kick off in April, including the Royal Albert Hall, then she’s touring Europe and wrapping stateside with 35 shows through September.

If yesterday’s set was any indication, we’re in for something special. The times really are changing. Good to have her here for it.