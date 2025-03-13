Caitlin Ella’s Curated Playlist: A Soulful Journey Through Her Inspirations

A curated journey through the tracks that inspire Caitlin Ella’s emotional depth.

At just 20, Caitlin Ella is making waves with her emotionally rich music, blending soul and classical influences with soothing modern electronica.

Her recent singles—Him, Fake Reality, and Gut Feeling—explore love, loss, and self-discovery with raw vulnerability. Now, she’s sharing a curated playlist of the artists who inspire her sound.

From Adele’s heart-wrenching ballads to Jorja Smith’s smooth grooves, Caitlin’s influences reflect her diverse musical roots. Classically trained in harp and violin, she crafts intricate, emotive songs that feel both intimate and universal.

Her playlist is a soulful journey through the tracks that keep her creative mind ticking, featuring artists like Nothing But Thieves and Jorja Smith. It’s the perfect companion to her own music, offering a deeper look into the influences behind her unique sound.

Let’s check it out!

FINNEAS – Die Alone

In Die Alone, FINNEAS reflects on the fear of lifelong loneliness and the desire for lasting love. With hauntingly honest lyrics and a minimalist production, the song captures the vulnerability of questioning whether a relationship will endure or if he’s destined to face life—and death—alone.