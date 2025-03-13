Caitlin Ella’s Curated Playlist: A Soulful Journey Through Her Inspirations

A curated journey through the tracks that inspire Caitlin Ella’s emotional depth.
At just 20, Caitlin Ella is making waves with her emotionally rich music, blending soul and classical influences with soothing modern electronica.
Her recent singles—Him, Fake Reality, and Gut Feeling—explore love, loss, and self-discovery with raw vulnerability. Now, she’s sharing a curated playlist of the artists who inspire her sound.
From Adele’s heart-wrenching ballads to Jorja Smith’s smooth grooves, Caitlin’s influences reflect her diverse musical roots. Classically trained in harp and violin, she crafts intricate, emotive songs that feel both intimate and universal.
Her playlist is a soulful journey through the tracks that keep her creative mind ticking, featuring artists like Nothing But Thieves and Jorja Smith. It’s the perfect companion to her own music, offering a deeper look into the influences behind her unique sound.
Let’s check it out!
FINNEAS – Die Alone
In Die Alone, FINNEAS reflects on the fear of lifelong loneliness and the desire for lasting love. With hauntingly honest lyrics and a minimalist production, the song captures the vulnerability of questioning whether a relationship will endure or if he’s destined to face life—and death—alone.
HIM – Caitlin Ella
At just 15, this song became Caitlin Ella’s first creation—a raw expression of heartbreak and betrayal. What began as an escape evolved into a healing journey. “The bridge and chorus came later in my healing journey” she said, “reflecting the point when I finally began to move past the pain and see the situation with a stronger, more confident perspective”. It’s a testament to music’s power to transform pain into resilience.
Don’t Watch Me Cry – Jorja Smith
Lying within Don’t Watch Me Cry by Jorja Smith is a soulful plea wrapped in raw vulnerability. Over haunting piano melodies, Smith lays bare the ache of unrequited love, asking her lover to leave before her tears betray her strength. It’s a bittersweet anthem of heartbreak, where silence speaks louder than words.
Graveyard Whistling – Nothing But Thieves
Graveyard Whistling by Nothing But Thieves is a haunting blend of defiance and despair. With gritty guitars and Conor Mason’s soaring vocals, the song captures the tension of standing on the edge, staring down fear and mortality. It’s a dark, anthemic ode to resilience in the face of life’s shadows.
End of Beginning – Djo
End of Beginning by Djo is a nostalgic, synth-driven journey through the bittersweet ache of change and self-discovery. With dreamy melodies and introspective lyrics, it captures the feeling of closing one chapter while stepping into the unknown, blending retro vibes with a modern, reflective edge. A powerfully reassuring track!
Fear of the Water – SYML
A beautiful song, Fear of the Water by SYML is an evocative ballad about vulnerability and trust. With its delicate piano and emotive vocals, the song captures the tension between fear and surrender, like standing at the edge of an ocean, unsure whether to dive in or retreat to safety.