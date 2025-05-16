Delve into Ivan Bullock’s terrain – a collection from a long-term patron of underground music

Minorac’s latest playlist pulls from quiet corners of music, mixing classical with heavy

Ivan Bullock – aka Minorarc has been a quiet force in Australia’s independent scene for over 20 years, blending classical finesse with progressive metal and industrial electronica.

Now, as he gears up for live shows with Eric Shek and Brendan Henriques—and a 25th-anniversary reissue of Mystral Tide’s Whirlpool of Souls—Bullock’s restless creativity remains unstoppable, always merging raw emotion with technical precision.

His latest playlist is dedicated to friends, colleagues and fellow collaborators. No genre boundaries! Dark electro, industrial, metal and more.

Dalai Cellai – Ellipsis to Infinity

Dalai was a wonderful contributor to our 2024 digital event for the Melbourne Fringe Festival. We can’t wait to work with her more now that she’s back in Australia! Some of her amazing cello just felt like the perfect starting point for all this.

Chiron – No Order

It has been a recent pleasure to record guitar for Michael Aliani and Chiron. He has performed with us many times over the years, and their classic gothic sound summons a great deal of nostalgia.

Sleeplab – hepburn springs

Ben is not only a beloved friend, but also an undeniable talent. It has been an honor over the years to record and perform alongside him. If you appreciate electronica, pop and industrial music, then you’ll find his work intoxicating and unparalleled.

Symmetrix – No One Knows

Marita has championed the solo works of female electronic musicians in Australia for over a decade. One day we hope to get her into the studio to record some vocals for us!

Arcane Trickster – Solar Sea

Nine minutes of ambience before this playlist gets heavier. Take a breath while you can! These guys are prolific, and really know how to meld sounds and the unexpected.

Ballard – Changes

We interviewed Ballard back in 2022. He’s worked with musicians from Dream Theater and Porcupine tree, and his mastery of the electric guitar is incredible. He’s also a most lovable individual!

Sirus – Dagger

Sirus performed at one our first Enzyme concerts in Melbourne to showcase experimental and extreme music. Oh what a journey they’ve had since then! Uncompromising with their cyberpunk aesthetic, it has been a wild ride watching their success. Harsh, melodic and technically brilliant.

DevilMonkey – Hypertrophy

Sharing a stage with these guys is always a blast! James has always supported and shared with Melbourne’s musicians. He’s helped us tremendously with venues and support acts during this journey. His immense sense of humor and warmth is as infectious as DevilMonkey’s rocky groove.

Robots In Love – CRUSH

Elenor is one of Australia’s figureheads for dark, electronic and industrial music. We loved her work on Mystral Tide’s “Tomorrow” back in 2007. It feels like yesterday! She’s still going strong, and her latest project Robots In Love gets heavy for CRUSH.

Golgi Apparatus – Rigor Vitae

Right, time to get doomy with dense ghost music! We interviewed these guys from Vienna back in 2022, and really fell in love with their oppressive sound. Check them out if that sounds like your thing. Claus is so supportive of everyone, and we hope they’re working on more music!

Saeva – Disconsolate

What a treat! Saeva stunned the avant-garde world with their first full album. Enjoy the riffs and abrupt transitions from light and shade in this one!

Sarcophony – CtrlAltDelete

Brett has always been a big part of our Melbourne musical journey, be it through his direct support, performances, bass recordings, encouragement or infectious smile. His work is cynical to the extreme, and we like that… a lot.

MASS REJECTION – FAKE

What happens when a bunch of industrial and metal musicians team up? Artists from BasticH, Sarcophony, Sister Thing and more? Something really special! Mass’s frontman Zamir has performed all around Melbourne, and these days is busily working on his comics too. We’ve recorded together and shared a lot of fun times, especially one night when Mystral Tide got paid to perform, without actually ever having to appear on-stage.

Seij minus aÇ – Black Acuity Suddenly Diagonal

One of our great friends from Tokyo. We really miss hAj, and hope to see him in Japan again one day soon. His music is incredible, experimental, complex and full of depth. We’ll never forget traveling to Leipzig with him, and my reluctant acceptance to apply a little makeup at Wave Gotik Treffen.

Alternate Parallel Reality – Apophenia

If one man shaped my journey as a musician, it is Sean. A comedian, writer, and founder of record labels, he even traveled to Japan to meet us in the early 2000’s. He published the first Mystral Tide CD, and has always been our inspiration to keep recording and helping the greater music community.

Imbibe – Vocem Interiorem

Mark is an old school friend and renowned DJ. This track was his creation from a set of stems supplied from a Minorarc track. He remixed it blind, and came up with this awesome and haunting piece of electronica.

2DCAT – Elegy

2DCAT’s creator and man behind the synths, well he was the best friend one could ask for in Japan. As a pair of expats we explored local nightclubs, concerts, and even promoted local industrial events together. Yes, we recorded too, and I recall many a fine Indian meal, laugh, and music session. From dark and heavy, his work has evolved into a synthy dance landscape with vocalist Haezl.

Madil Hardis – Natural Darkness – Cello Version

We started this playlist with cello music, so it felt right to honor one of my favorite instruments once more. To honor Madil too! We first learned of her a few years ago, and have been enjoying her ethereal and magical work ever since.