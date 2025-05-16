Drifting through memory: Tidal Peak’s ‘Treasureville’ weaves a hypnotic ode to lost places

A dream-pop meditation on time, tides, and the ghosts of home

Tidal Peak’s long-awaited album Treasureville emerges like a half-remembered dream, wrapping listeners in its gauzy, reverb-drenched embrace.

After five years of silence, Kyle Lacko’s solo dream-pop project returns with its most personal and sonically rich work to date – a meticulously crafted exploration of memory, geography, and the quiet ache of nostalgia.

Recorded entirely at home during years of patient tinkering, the album reveals Lacko’s obsessive attention to detail in every swirling synth line and every perfectly placed guitar shimmer.

The heart of Treasureville lies in its breathtaking second half – the five-part Return to Capricorn suite that transforms Lacko’s childhood memories of Australia’s Capricorn Coast into a universal meditation on the passage of time.

Songs like the previously released singles Coasting and Wilderness Years showcase Tidal Peak’s signature blend of shoegaze textures and dream-pop melodicism, but with a newfound compositional ambition.

The music ebbs and flows like coastal tides, with Lacko’s whispery vocals dissolving into the mix like fragments of half-forgotten conversations.

What makes Treasureville particularly compelling is how it balances its wistful themes with moments of genuine musical invention.

The nine-minute Lammermoor builds to a cathartic climax that feels earned rather than indulgent, while shorter pieces like Frangipani Drive demonstrate Lacko’s gift for compact, emotionally resonant songcraft.

It’s the work of an artist who has learned to channel his perfectionism into something truly transportive – a record that invites listeners to lose themselves in its depths, just as its creator clearly did during its five-year gestation.

For fans of dream-pop and shoegaze, it’s a journey well worth taking.

Treasureville is available now via Spotify and Bandcamp.