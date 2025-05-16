Step into Fortitude Music Hall (FMH), and you’re walking into the resurrection of Brisbane’s live music soul.

This art deco-inspired colossus, with its soaring ceilings and glittering chandeliers, is a love letter to the city’s lost legends.

From the moment you enter the grand foyer, lit by crystal accents and a 3m-wide chandelier, you’re part of a story that bridges Brisbane’s past and its pulsating present.

With a capacity of 3,300 for standing gigs and 1,100 seated, FMH is Australia’s largest ballroom-style theatre, designed to host everything from rock legends to aerial-lit galas.

The main auditorium’s open floor and mezzanine tiers ensure no bad sightlines, while the eye-popping LED stage screen and custom lighting transform each show into a spectacle.

For intimate nights, retractable curtains shrink the space to 1,800, wrapping crowds in the kind of energy that once made Festival Hall legendary.

Upstairs, The Outpost—a 300-capacity whiskey-soaked hideaway—pays homage to Brisbane’s dive-bar history, complete with its own stage and 3am license.

It’s where future headliners might cut their teeth, just as Powderfinger’s John Collins (a co-founder) once did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fortitude Music Hall (@thefortitudemusichall)

Five bars serve craft beers and premium wines, while the cashless system keeps the vibe seamless.

Accessibility is prioritised, with wheelchair-friendly zones and sensory-friendly quiet spaces.

Catch everything from The Cat Empire to boxing nights, and witness why this is the venue that brought the city back onto the global music map.

Fortitude Music Hall 🎶

📍 312-318 Brunswick St, Fortitude Valley

🌐 thefortitude.com.au