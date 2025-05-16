Where Hobart’s past and present collide in a symphony of sound

Step into The Odeon Theatre, and you’re stepping into a living archive of Tasmania’s cultural heartbeat.

Built in 1916 as The Strand Theatre—a silent-film palace inspired by New York’s grandest venues—this iconic space has morphed through eras, from vaudeville stage to ABC recording studio, and now into Hobart’s premier live music haunt.

The moment you enter, the checkered parapet and whispers of its Wurlitzer organ (Tasmania’s only one!) hint at the stories soaked into its walls.

With a 1,690-capacity, the Odeon balances grandeur and grit.

The main auditorium, once home to the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, now pulses with everything from Nick Cave’s growls to King Gizzard’s psychedelic storms .

The tiered layout ensures every seat feels close, while the D&B sound system (a modern upgrade) rattles your ribs with crystal clarity.

Upstairs, The Outpost—a moody, whiskey-lit hideaway—hosts late-night gigs and DJ sets, channelling the venue’s dive-bar roots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odeon Hobart (@odeonhobart)

Meanwhile, the Hanging Garden precinct outside offers pre-show Tasmanian wines and bites, turning gigs into full-blown nights out.

Accessibility? Thoughtfully done: wheelchair ramps via Watchorn Street, reserved seating, and a chill-out space for sensory breaks.

From Dark Mofo’s avant-garde chaos to Festival of Voices’ harmonies, the Odeon doesn’t just host shows—it curates experiences.

The Odeon Theatre

📍 167 Liverpool St

🌐 odeontheatre.com.au