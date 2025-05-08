Nicolas Cage jokes about constant ‘Nick Cave’ mix-ups

“G” is the only thing standing between them—and a lot of confused fans.

Nicolas Cage has revealed one of Hollywood’s funniest cases of mistaken identity—fans still confuse him with goth-rock icon Nick Cave.

“I don’t think there’s a day that goes by where I’m not mistaken for Nick Cave,” Cage told The Guardian, laughing off the mix-up.

The two famously met at an animal sanctuary in Texas, where Cage cheekily noted, “Only one letter separates us—G. Nick Cave, Nic Cage.”

But the mix-ups don’t stop there—Cage also gets credited for David Bowie’s The Hunger (a film he wasn’t even in).

Currently promoting his new thriller The Surfer, the actor seems amused by the confusion.

Meanwhile, the real Nick Cave is wrapping up his North American tour before heading to Europe for solo shows.

Moral of the story? Double-check before asking for an autograph.