Nicolas Cage reveals the “most terrifying” movie he’s ever made

In the lead up to the release of his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage has revealed which film was the “most terrifying” to make.

In the span of his 43-year acting career, Nicolas Cage has made more than 122 films. Ahead of the release of his latest film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the 58-year-old actor revealed which movies are his favourite, and which was the “most terrifying thing” he’s ever done.

While you might be a fan of Nicolas Cage’s earlier movies like Con Air or the National Treasure films, the national treasure himself, disagrees. In actual fact, he holds his more recent work in higher regard.

Speaking about his upcoming film Massive Talent, Cage said, “This was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever done in my entire body of work. I think I’ve done some of the best work in the last 10 years of my entire life and I put ‘Massive Talent’ in that period, which has been, in some ways, marginalized by certain folks in the media.

“But I think I’ll put ‘Pig’ and ‘Massive Talent’ and ‘Mandy’ and ‘Color Out Of Space’ and ‘Bad Lieutenant’ and ‘Joe’ and ‘The Trust’ and ‘The Runner’ up against anything I did in the first 30 years. But in all that time, in the 43 years I’ve been doing it, ‘Massive Talent’ is hands down the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”

I mean, stealing the Declaration of Independence sounds pretty scary to us, but that must not have phased him.