Nick Cave says The Bad Seeds are ‘messing around’ on a possible new album

A vague idea that has fans very excited

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are back in the studio, “messing around” with the “vague idea of perhaps making a new record.”

Just two years after releasing their 18th album Wild God, the restless frontman revealed the news casually on his Red Hand Files blog while answering a fan’s question about his sleep habits.

After describing his nightly routine of two three-hour sleeps, Cave wrote that he then puts on a suit and heads to work.

“This morning,” he shared, “I am going to Islington to mess around in the studio” with Bad Seeds members Martyn P. Casey, Thomas Wydler, Jim Sclavunos and Warren Ellis.

No official plans have been announced, but the creative spark is clearly alive.

Meanwhile, the band is preparing for a massive homecoming show at Brighton’s Preston Park on July 31, supported by The Flaming Lips and English Teacher.

Cave recently appeared on Flea’s solo album and recorded a new ‘Red Right Hand’ for Peaky Blinders.

The once-dark prince, it seems, is still letting the light in.