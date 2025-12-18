Steven Drozd exits The Flaming Lips after 33 years

A silent departure.

The sonic architect behind The Flaming Lips’ psychedelic swirl for over three decades, has signalled a poignant and unceremonious exit.

The multi-instrumentalist, absent from the stage since late 2024, let the revelation slip in a now-deleted Threads post.

Responding to a fan’s query about his status, Drozd wrote, “They’re done with me — but we’re not talking about it. So yes, I’m moving on.”

The admission, hastily retracted but immortalised by screenshots, paints a picture of a silent separation.

With guitarist A.J. Slaughter now firmly integrated into the touring lineup, praised by frontman Wayne Coyne for making everything “easier,” the band’s future path seems clear.

Drozd’s era, defined by his transition from drummer to a pivotal songwriting force, appears to have softly faded out without a final, fitting chord.