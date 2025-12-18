DON WEST Setlist

Modern soul, live energy, and a setlist built for late nights.

DON WEST is set to take the stage tonight at Liberty Hall.

With doors from 7:30, tickets are sold out after a shimmering performance in Sydney Thursday night.

What better way to start your weekend than heading straight to a gig after work?

If you’re craving something smooth, soulful, and genuinely exciting, DON WEST should already be on your radar.

Drawing inspiration from legends like Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield, alongside modern torchbearers such as Jalen Ngonda and Thee Sacred Souls, DON WEST blends classic soul storytelling with a fresh, contemporary edge.

It’s the kind of sound that feels instantly familiar, yet exciting enough to stop you mid-scroll.

His debut EP, released in November 2024, put him firmly on the map with standout tracks like Small Change and Friends, both earning international attention.

Supporting the night is Surely Shirley.

Bringing a joyful mix of tropical doo-wop, ’60s ballads, and indie-pop charm, think lush harmonies, feel-good rhythms, and a little nostalgia in the best way.

Check out his music ahead of the show.

Don West Set List (based on Brisbane show December 16)

Sissy Intro Instrumental

Friends

If I Had You

Give Me All Your Love

Sex

So High

Day to Night

Send It Back

Did You Have To Go

Rather Be Lonely

Dreamin

Never Love

Julia

What Turns You On

Small Change