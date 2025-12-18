NASCAR legend Greg Biffle and family die in tragic jet crash

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their children die in a jet crash, family, fans, and community mourn their loss.

The North Carolina community is reeling after news of the tragic deaths of NASCAR legend Greg Biffle and his family in a private jet crash.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) expressed his heartbreak on X, writing, “I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them.”

Hudson remembered Biffle not just as a champion behind the wheel, but as a person who devoted himself to helping others. “They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track,” Hudson said.

The congressman highlighted the Biffles’ dedication to rescue and relief efforts, recalling how Greg flew “hundreds” of missions after Hurricane Helene, while his wife offered aid to victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. “That’s who the Biffles were. Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss,” he added.

Authorities confirmed that all six people on board the Cessna C550, which was owned by Biffle, died after the plane crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport, according to WSOC TV.

The motorsport world is now left mourning not only a fearless competitor, but a family whose generosity extended far beyond the racetrack.