Dom Dolla’s Sydney set list

Dom Dolla returns home for a stadium-scale Sydney show just days before Christmas.

GRAMMY Award-nominated DJ and producer Dom Dolla is set to make Australian music history when he takes over Sydney’s Allianz Stadium for the biggest headline show of his career.

With a huge support lineup and new tickets released across previously sold-out categories, this one-night event is shaping up as a defining moment for electronic music fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by domdolla💿.jpg (@domdolla)

This show marks Dom Dolla’s first-ever Australian stadium performance, a milestone that reflects his rapid rise from underground favourite to global dance music force.

For this historic homecoming, he brings an impressive lineup with him, featuring KETTAMA, fcukers (DJ set) and Australia’s own Anna Lunoe, setting the tone for a night built on heavy beats and relentless momentum.

With production now finalised, a limited number of additional tickets have been released across several previously sold-out categories including GA Floor and VIP, giving fans one last chance to be part of a career-defining moment.

Landing just before Christmas, the timing couldn’t be better for those looking to kick off their weekend festivities in style.

Expect a full-scale stadium production, thumping bass that hits straight to the core and a crowd ready to dance from the moment gates open.

Dom Dolla takes over Allianz Stadium on Saturday, December 20, with public gates opening at 5:00 PM and the show kicking off at 5:30 PM, setting the stage for a long night of high-energy house and techno-driven chaos.

Navigating Sydneys public transport over the silly season can be a beast in its own right.

Getting to Allianz Stadium is made easy with public transport included in your concert ticket, allowing access across all modes by simply showing your ticket to staff when boarding.

Frequent light rail services will run from the city and southeast to Moore Park, with extra services operating before and after the show, and the Moore Park stop sits just a short walk from the stadium.

Regular bus services also operate along Anzac Parade and Oxford Street, while those who prefer to walk can make the roughly 25-minute journey from Central Station via Foveaux or Devonshire Street and the Albert ‘Tibby’ Cotter Walkway, with plenty of nearby venues to enjoy along the way.

For those driving, arriving early is essential as parking is limited and in high demand, with spaces available at the Entertainment Quarter Wilson car park, grass car parks on Driver Avenue and the Sydney Boys and Girls High School car park off Cleveland Street, all operating under a flat event rate.

Clearway restrictions will be in effect around the stadium, making street parking extremely limited, so planning ahead is crucial.

Are you a chronic over-packer on nights out?

Can’t decide whether you need that coat or not?

Fear not.

Cloakrooms will be available at Gate A and Gate 5 on the external concourse, though patrons are encouraged to travel light where possible.

If you’re looking for last minute plans, tickets are available here.

Dom Dolla Set List (2025)

What’s Up New York?

FE!N (Travis Scott cover)

Kernkraft 400 (Zombie Nation cover)

Take It

Dreamin

Rhyme Dust

(MK & Dom Dolla song)

Eat Your Man

(Dom Dolla & Nelly Furtado song)

Bad Boy (I’m a Freak)

(Linska cover)

San Frandisco

girl$

Meet Her at the Love Parade (Da Hool cover)

Messy (Lola Young cover)

Miracle Maker

Saving Up

FOREVER

Plain Jane (FERG cover)

Turn off the Lights (Chris Lake cover)

Ease My Mind (Chris Lake cover)

Define

Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare) (Kid Cudi cover)

CAVE