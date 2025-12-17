92-Year-Old Grandmother wins Japanese ‘Tekken 8’ Tournament

I hope she can retire off this.

Japan’s Hisako Sakai, 92, just cashed in.

Her weapon of choice? The fiery fists of Claudio in Tekken 8. Competing in the Care eSports Association’s 12th senior tournament, a vibrant digital arena where eight competitors, aged 73 to 95, clashed.

Sakai faced off against 74-year-old Goro Sugiyama in a livestreamed final.

With strategic grace honed over nine decades, she outmaneuvered her opponent’s Lili, claiming victory not just in the game, but for the boundless potential of play at any age.

What began as a local initiative in 2019 has blossomed into biannual events, with dreams of a national championship, proving that the fight spirit, much like a beloved grandmother, only grows more formidable with time.