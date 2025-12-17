Gil Gerard TV’s ‘Buck Rogers’ dies at 82

Hollywood sci‑fi icon passes away, remembered for his space-age charm

Gil Gerard, the actor who brought the titular hero to life in the cult 1979 TV series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, has died at 82.

Gerard became a household name overnight, blending classic hero charisma with a dash of irreverent charm, and the role cemented him as a fixture of late‑70s and early‑80s pop culture.

Fans of the show, with its iconic theme song and futuristic sets, will remember Gerard’s portrayal as the smooth, quick-witted pilot navigating a neon-lit future, a performance that inspired a generation of sci‑fi enthusiasts.

Buck Rogers paved the way for a wave of space-adventure storytelling, influencing campy sci‑fi TV like Flash Gordon and Battlestar Galactica, as well as animated nods such as Birdman in Rick and Morty, proving that “in the 25th century, anything can happen… and usually does.”

Outside of this iconic role, Gerard’s career spanned film, stage, and TV, with roles that showcased his versatility beyond the jetpack and ray guns.

He also remained a beloved figure at conventions, celebrating the show’s enduring cult following.