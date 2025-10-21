Japan’s New PM used to be a Heavy Metal Drummer

A different kind of cabinet: drums, metal, and political power.

Breaking the ultimate glass ceiling with a drumstick, Sanae Takaichi has been officially appointed as Japan’s first female Prime Minister.

But beyond the halls of political power lies a surprising past: Takaichi is a devoted heavy metal drummer.

A fan of iconic bands like Iron Maiden and X Japan, she didn’t just listen, she formed her own metal band in college.

Today, she still finds solace from the immense pressures of leadership and her personal life as a caregiver by playing an electronic drum kit after her husband sleeps.

This “Iron Lady” admirer, named for her Thatcher-like conservative resolve, brings a unique rhythm to the role.

Her recent viral karaoke performance of a rock anthem only hints at the powerful, unconventional beat this historic leader is now setting for the nation.