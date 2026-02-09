Ross The Boss, of Dictators and Manowar, diagnosed with ALS

Ross The Boss confronts ALS with a legion of love.

Ross ‘The Boss’ Friedman, the pioneering guitarist who helped forge the sonic swords of both proto-punk legends the Dictators and the epic heavy metal of Manowar, has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

The Bronx-born icon revealed the news with a warrior’s heart tempered by vulnerability, acknowledging the cruel theft of his ability to play guitar.

“It crushes me,” he confessed, yet he stands bolstered by a “tsunami of love” from fans and friends worldwide.

His journey, from the gritty New York clubs of the ‘70s to Manowar’s world-conquering, record-shattering decibels, is a testament to a life lived loudly.

Now, facing an opponent unlike any other, the man who once championed “Death to False Metal” meets his greatest challenge with the same defiant spirit, his legacy eternally etched into the bedrock of punk and metal.