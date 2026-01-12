Black Midi guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin dies at 26

The sound of chaos falls silent.

The music world is dimmer today. Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, the incendiary guitarist and founding spirit of the avant-rock band Black Midi, has died at 26.

His family confirmed his passing, revealing a long, private battle with mental health.

“A talented musician and a kind, loving young man finally succumbed; despite all efforts,” their heartbreaking statement read.

On Black Midi’s explosive 2019 debut, Schlagenheim, Matt’s chaotic, innovative guitar work was the lightning in the storm, helping to forge a sound that stunned critics and secured a Mercury Prize nomination.

Though he stepped back from the band in 2021, his influence remained.

In the wake of this tragedy, his family’s plea echoes: check on your loved ones. For a brilliant flame, extinguished far too soon.

If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available right now. In Australia, you can reach the Lifeline crisis support line 24/7 at 13 11 14. For immediate assistance, call 000.