Bret McKenzie brings Freak Out City Down Under

Is Rhymenoceros opening?

The man who mastered the delicate balance between wit and melody is heading down under.

Bret McKenzie, the Oscar-winning Flight of the Conchords star, is bringing his whimsical solo act to Australia and New Zealand in early 2026.

In support of his playful sophomore album, Freak Out City, McKenzie promises a tour that embraces his full artistic spectrum, from heartfelt crooning to sly, lyrical humour.

“I’m far more relaxed now,” he recently remarked, contrasting this outing with his deliberately joke-free debut.

Audiences in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Wellington, and Auckland can expect a sunnier, 70s-infused sound and a hopeful reflection on modern life, all delivered with his signature charm.

After winning over US and UK crowds, the beloved entertainer is ready to charm his home hemisphere, proving that in his city, it’s perfectly fine to freak out and have fun.

TOUR DATES

Friday, March 20th – Thornbury Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday, March 25th – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, March 27th – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, April 2nd – Meow Nui, Wellington

Sunday, April 5th – The Hollywood, Auckland