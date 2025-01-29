Still Woozy Reflects on His Creative Process, Family Roots, and the Surprising Influence of His One-Year-Old on New Music

“There comes a point when I can’t tinker anymore, when the song tells me it’s done. I just listen”

Still Woozy is back, and he’s better than ever. Following the success of his debut If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is, Sven Gamsky returns with his highly anticipated sophomore album, Loveseat, further cementing his place as the alt-pop king.

Loveseat is a perfect blend of acoustic warmth and slick electronic beats—an evolution of the signature dreamy, laid-back sound that Woozy’s fans have come to crave. The album’s infectious energy continues to captivate global audiences, with billions of streams under his belt.

This February, Woozy is bringing his lush soundscapes to Australia for the Loveseat Tour, hitting Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. He’ll be joined by genre-bending duo Daste as his special guests.

Ahead of the tour, we caught up with the Portland-based artist to talk about his creative process, familial influences, and how his one-year-old’s toys are sneaking into his tracks.

One thing’s for sure—Still Woozy’s passion for music and life is stronger than ever.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

STILL WOOZY: Gonna work on some acoustic guitar tones for a song I’m working on and then go celebrate my father-in-law’s bday!

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you are from, what do you love about it?

STILL WOOZY: I lived in the Bay Area till I was 18, left for college and came back at 22 to live in Oakland for 5 years. The Bay is a special place. It’s where my family lives, it has some of the best food, and it’s gorgeous. We used to drive up to this area called Grizzly Peak, where you could see the sunset on the whole Bay Area with its three bridges connecting the big cities.

HAPPY: Your music blends acoustic and electronic elements in such a unique way. Can you walk us through your production process—how do you balance the organic and synthetic sounds in your tracks?

STILL WOOZY: I just try to find sounds that make me feel something emotional, and feel fresh to my ears. That approach has landed me working with both electronic and acoustic elements, but I wouldn’t say I’m stuck in that paradigm. I’d say the search for new sounds is what drives me.

HAPPY: You’ve worked with some notable collaborators. How do you approach collaboration in the studio, and what role do other musicians or producers play in shaping your sound?

STILL WOOZY: Collaboration is kinda a tricky situation. I’ve been a part of sessions that felt robotic and transactional so I try to do whatever it takes to avoid those situations. It has to be the right people, the right vibe, etc.

HAPPY: Do you have a particular piece of gear or software that’s become integral to your process? Something that you can’t imagine making music without?

STILL WOOZY: I don’t have any piece of gear that I come back to, I’m always trying new pieces. I just got these Calrec Preamps that I’m absolutely loving. The next music is going to be shaped by them 100%.

HAPPY: You’ve mentioned before that you like to experiment with different sounds. Are there any unconventional instruments or methods you’ve used in your recent recordings that you’re particularly proud of?

STILL WOOZY: I’ve got a 1-year-old and I’ve been using his toys as instruments. They’re literally made to be as enticing as possible so they all make these fun sounds.

HAPPY: On Loveseat, there’s a lot of layered sound that gives the tracks depth. How do you decide when to stop layering and keep things from getting too crowded sonically?

STILL WOOZY: There comes a point when I can’t tinker anymore, when the song tells me it’s done. I just listen.

HAPPY: You’ve toured extensively and performed in a variety of settings. How does your live setup differ from your studio recordings? Do you bring any specific gear on the road to help recreate your studio sound?

STILL WOOZY: I have to pair down my live sound because I have about 1000 tracks layered on my recordings. It’s about distilling the songs to their most important parts. I just bring the guitars that I used to record, but that’s about it.

HAPPY: Who are some of the artists or bands that have influenced your music the most?

STILL WOOZY: Early on I was really influenced by Department of Eagles and d’Angelo, now I’m being more influenced by Nick Drake and Marvin Gaye.

HAPPY: When you’re not making music, what else are you into?

STILL WOOZY: I love playing basketball—it’s like the only way I can get exercise lol. I have to trick myself into running. I also have a baby, like I mentioned earlier, which takes up almost all of my non-music time. He’s a blessing.