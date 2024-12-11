Amyl and The Sniffers: Cartoon Darkness

We hit the ground running with everyone’s favourite punk rascals Amyl and The Sniffers. Their new album ‘Cartoon Darkness’ have taken everyone by surprise. One of the best releases of their year, it beautifully captures the band’s offbeat and raunchy style while reflecting on important themes about love, sex, misogyny and life itself.

The punk rock heavyweights have been on a roll with their new release as it has lit up the Australian punk scene and ascended the group to global stardom. Their “say it how it is” approach to songwriting has captivated audiences worldwide as they have become punk legends in their own right.

Wether you’re keen on arvo beers or prefer a quiet night in with some wine. Pump some Amyl and The Sniffers into your head, wherever you get your musical fix.

