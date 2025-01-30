We go track by track with Phiia as she unpacks the stories behind In The Interim

Phiia’s debut album In The Interim is a deep dive into the push and pull of self-discovery—rich, raw, and brimming with late-night introspection.

Across 14 tracks, she stitches together elements of house, hip-hop, and hazy bedroom pop, with production that nods to Fred again.., 070 Shake, and the cinematic grandeur of Hans Zimmer.

From the swirling synths of opener off the hook to the jazz-laced lull of closer lullaby, Phiia crafts a sound that feels like paging through a personal journal, where fleeting moments and deep-seated emotions collide.

Whether it’s the restless energy of comedown freestyle, the escapist euphoria of awhile, or the gut-punch nostalgia of no clue, this is an album that doesn’t just sit with feelings—it lets them unfold in full color.

We break down In The Interim track by track with Phiia, as she unravels the stories behind each moment.

off the hook

This track spawned from a sample i recorded driving home from work one evening. If you listen close you can hear it in the beginning. The moment i made this song, it sounded like the opening of an album, and so I ran with it.

At the time, I was listening to 070 Shake a lot and I think this song shares a lot of similar sonic themes – layered synths, psychedelic melodies, heavy trap-like drums, and a strong vocal lead.

This song sounds like the things you tell yourself in the mirror day after day. I’m really proud of the production on this song, I think it sounds like a journey through mental clarity and spinning around in your head.

awhile

This is a feel-good house song with some good old 4 on the floor. I am inspired heavily by fred-again for my more dancey songs, using vocal chops and ambient pads.

I just wanted this song to feel like what it be like to escape to a peaceful place for “awhile”.

I think we all wish for that sometimes. It felt right to have this as the second song to build some energy for the rest of the tracks.

behind closed doors

This song has a special place in my heart. It’s the first song I ever released and it felt right to include it in this album even though it came out years before.

This is the song that really helped me figure out what my sound was, my voice, and the type of music I wanted to put out in the world. I

t was written about a long distance relationship I was in, and described the feeling of not being able to be as connected when your person was so far away.

I love the textures in this song, it sounds smooth and coarse at the same time.

comedown freestyle

Lol. I don’t consider myself a rapper and never will, and I debated whether or not to put this on the album for awhile. But, I had a lot of fun making this song and actually is pretty representative of a pretty vital period in my life.

I led a pretty unhealthy lifestyle for awhile, lots of drug use and bad sleeping habits during my first semester of college during covid, and I think the lyrics really captures the shame I felt in myself.

My good friend made this beat and told me to rap the way juicewrld would, and I think I kind of nailed it. It’s a reminder to myself that I can use my creativity to create any genre and have fun with it.

UNDONE

A bumpy, feel good song about falling in love young. It was inspired by a conversation I had with my younger sister. She asked me “whats the point of loving someone if one day you’ll just break up and be heartbroken?”. It struck me hard, because I feel like a lot of young people feel that way now. I wanted to make a song about letting yourself love, despite how or if it ends.