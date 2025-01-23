Move, reflect, and repeat with Phiia’s ‘UNDONE’

Phiia’s ‘UNDONE’ fuses electronic groove with raw emotion, redefining indie-pop with every beat

Lifted from her debut album In The Interim, UNDONE is an indie-electronic fever dream, where Beach House-inspired, lo-fi synths set the stage for a hypnotic journey.

Opening with a shimmering, broken motif that feels both fragile and magnetic, the track builds into an RnB-infused dance floor moment, radiating sultry, modern energy.

It’s a producer flexing her range, blending indie-pop sensibilities with electronic polish, and the result is as unexpected as it is addictive.

As a classically trained pianist from the age of five, Phiia has always been captivated by music’s ability to evoke emotion.

However, her creative journey took a significant turn when she left her classical path to dive into music production.

During her studies in Montreal, she found inspiration in the city’s thriving electronic scene, merging her technical precision with a love for bold, genre-blurring sounds.

That fusion shines in ‘UNDONE’, where her meticulous attention to detail meets an undeniable emotional pull.

There’s an emotional core to ‘UNDONE’ that sets it apart. Phiia crafts not just beats but moods—vivid and heart-on-sleeve honest, reminiscent of Laura Jean’s lyrical sincerity.

She captures the messy, vulnerable rush of falling in love with unflinching precision, laying it bare with lines that feel plucked straight from late-night journal entries.

The production mirrors this, shifting effortlessly between introspection and groove, underscoring the contradictions of love—ecstatic yet uncertain, fragile yet all-consuming.

What makes Phiia’s work so compelling is the way her classical background filters through her electronic compositions.

Beneath the shimmering synths and RnB grooves, there’s a sense of precision and intent, as though every note has been chosen not just to move you but to make you feel deeply.

Written during a time of personal growth and change, ‘UNDONE’ reflects Phiia’s ethos: life’s emotional rollercoasters are best survived by dancing through them.

It’s introspective and exhilarating all at once—a track that invites you to move, reflect, and repeat.

Phiia has delivered a little gem here, proving that the in-between spaces of life can be the most profoundly creative.