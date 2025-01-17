Out Run talk Angels, blending retro vibes with modern synthwave, and how their Florentine roots shape their sound

Florence-based trio Out Run is carving their path through the hazy intersection of nostalgia and modernity, blending synthwave dreams with a cinematic touch

Made up of Italian-Americans Ginevra and Lawrence, alongside Florence-native Niccolò, the band draws inspiration from their rich cultural roots and a shared love for retro-futuristic sounds.

Their latest single Angels is a shimmering exploration of life’s fragility and beauty, weaving ethereal analog synths with introspective lyrics that land somewhere between melancholy and hope.

With influences ranging from Chromatics to Franco Battiato, the group’s sound captures a delicate balance of past and present, creating a space where listeners can lose themselves.

As they gear up for the release of their debut EP, Out Run opens up about their creative process, inspirations, and how staying true to their vision has helped them navigate the challenges of an ever-evolving music scene.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

OUT RUN: Today, we’re fully focused on our first EP, which means a lot to us. We’re paying close attention to every detail so each track feels authentic and unique. We enjoy experimenting and pushing our boundaries, exploring sounds that can surprise both us and our listeners. It’s a really exciting creative period, and we can’t wait to share everything with our supporters.

HAPPY: Tell us a bit about where you’re from and what you like about it.

OUT RUN: Lawrence and I are Italian-Americans, while Niccolò is originally from Florence. We all live in Florence, which is a constant source of inspiration because of its beauty, history, and art at every turn. At the same time, the American side (for me and Lawrence) pushes us to keep exploring, look for new opportunities, and think outside the box. Combining these influences shapes our musical journey.

HAPPY: Can you tell us a bit about the creative process for “Angels”? Was it a collaborative effort, or did you work more independently?

OUT RUN: The creative process for Angels was intense and very collaborative. It started with our shared influences—everything from Chromatics to Depeche Mode—and our goal of exploring the fragility of life in an honest and personal way.

We wanted the song to celebrate our humanity, highlighting both its beauty and vulnerability. That idea guided everything, from the nostalgic melodies to the lyrics. Each of us brought our own perspective: Lawrence focused on the synth lines, Niccolò handled the overall sound and production details, and I (Ginevra) took care of the vocals and emotional expression.

We tend to work in a fluid way: we start together, brainstorm ideas, then split up to refine things on our own. When we regroup, we share feedback and make the song stronger. Angels really reflects this balance between a retro feeling and a modern touch, capturing who we are as a band.

HAPPY: The lyrics of “Angels” touch on life and death. What inspired this introspective direction?

OUT RUN: Angels came from thinking about how fragile life is, yet how precious it can be. This is something everyone can relate to, so we wanted to present it in a way that feels both reflective and upbeat. Balancing melancholy and liveliness was key—we aimed for a sound that shows this contrast.

Using analog synths like the Juno 60 and the Prophet 6 helped us create a dreamy, almost ethereal vibe, but with a beat that stays energetic. This contrast became the heart of the track. The lyrics came from personal experiences and big questions about life that push us to think beyond the here and now.

In a way, Angels is our way of celebrating the push and pull between life and death—an invitation to live fully but still be aware of our vulnerability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OUT RUN (@out.run.music)

HAPPY: Which artists or bands have most influenced your music?

OUT RUN: We have a wide range of influences because our music is pretty eclectic. On one hand, we’re inspired by artists like Video Club, Cannons, Beach House, Kavinsky, and Chromatics, who each have a distinct way of using electronic music to create both nostalgic and modern atmospheres.

On the other hand, our Italian roots connect us to legends like Mina, Nada, Lucio Battisti, and Franco Battiato. From Mina and Nada, we learned the power of genuine, timeless emotion. Battisti taught us the importance of melodic depth and pushing pop music forward. Battiato inspires us with his experimental mindset and his way of mixing poetry and avant-garde sounds.

We pull elements from all of them, blending the sensitivity of Italian music with the cinematic feel of synthwave and dream pop. That mix gives us a sound that feels personal, like in Angels.

HAPPY: How do you want listeners to feel when they hear your music? Is there a certain emotion or vibe you’re going for?

OUT RUN: When people listen to our music, we want them to feel transported to a place where the past and present overlap. Our goal is to create a mix of melancholy and hope—nostalgia for something lost (or maybe never there), but also excitement for what lies ahead.

We hope our songs resonate on both an emotional and a sensory level, prompting listeners to really think and get lost in the music. We want to spark a sense of freedom while also reminding people of how fragile life can be, like in Angels.

HAPPY: You’ve done a lot in a short time. How do you stay true to your vision and still reach a growing audience?

OUT RUN: The main thing is staying authentic. We don’t want to change who we are or water down our music just to fit a trend. We focus on expressing ourselves honestly, experimenting with new sounds and personal stories. That helps us grow without losing who we are.

At the same time, we stay open to what’s happening in the music world and keep an ear out for new influences. It’s crucial that our music speaks to listeners who value honesty and depth, as well as fresh ideas and exploration. We think this genuine approach, blending classic and modern elements, helps us connect with people and build a larger audience over time.

HAPPY: What’s been your biggest challenge as a band, and how did you overcome it?

OUT RUN: Our biggest challenge has been finding an audience that understands and appreciates our mix of nostalgic and modern elements. At first, it was hard to stand out in such a crowded music scene. We had to deal with the uncertainty of whether people would connect with what we do.

We got through that by sticking to our vision and building a real bond with listeners. We never compromised our sound, and that helped people relate to our songs.

Engaging directly with fans—especially on social media—also made a huge difference. We realized our music is not just about us; it’s about the community around it. Every small win came from consistent effort to share our music with the world and give it a heart that resonates with people.

HAPPY: When you’re not making music, what else interests you? What makes you happy?

OUT RUN: Outside of music, we love traveling. Personally, I’m into visual art and photography, which helps me see the world in different ways—kind of like making music does.

Lawrence loves working as a sound technician and doing recordings, and he’s also into skiing, mountain biking, and kite surfing. Those other passions keep us inspired and balanced.