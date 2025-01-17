Cana Nongkhlaw is blending Khasi folk and jazz into something seriously cool – we catch up with the Shillong-based artist to hear all about it

In a world where authenticity and artistry collide, Cana Nongkhlaw is carving out her own musical niche

Hailing from the lush hills of Shillong, Meghalaya, the Khasi artist is a torchbearer for her Indigenous heritage, blending it seamlessly with folk, jazz, and contemporary sounds.

With her golden retriever by her side and the winter chill of Shillong setting the scene, Cana is busy creating music that’s as personal as it is profound.

Her latest venture, a Khasi Folk Jazz fusion project, reflects her journey of reclaiming cultural roots and embracing experimentation. Whether reimagining traditional oral storytelling or crafting introspective lyrics, Cana’s artistry is deeply connected to her identity and environment.

With her soulful track Here and Now as a starting point, she’s proving that music is more than a medium—it’s a bridge between the past and the future, uniting history, emotion, and innovation.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

CANA NONGKHLAW: I’m back home in Shillong and it’s winter here – I’m having a cozy morning with my goldie pup, soaking in the warmth of home. I’ll be heading to the studio in the afternoon to record a Khasi Folk Jazz fusion song which I’m really excited about. Later, I’m looking forward to catching up with friends while I’m home!

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you are from, what do you love about it?

CANA NONGKHLAW: I am a Khasi from Shillong, Meghalaya and I’ve grown up in the Hills all my life. There is so much I love about where I’m from – however it has been quite a journey to decolonise, reclaiming and reconnecting with my cultural roots as an Indigenous Khasi woman in a place shaped by its colonial past.

I take pride in belonging to a matrilineal society, where women pass down their clan names (last names) to the next generation. It’s a unique tradition, and the youngest daughter of the family plays a vital role as the custodian of ancestral heritage.

What I love most about my hometown is its rich culture. From the rolling hills to the waterfalls, and the folklores tied to them. So much of who I am is deeply connected to the land and language.

HAPPY: Can you tell us a bit about the creative process behind Here And Now? How did the recording and production come together for this release?

CANA NONGKHLAW: I wrote part of Here and Now on a ukulele when I was around 17 or 18. At the time, it felt more like a journaling process—a moment of self-reflection through music. That’s often how my creative process works; meeting with myself, having a conversation, and expressing matters of the heart.

I revisited the song about two years ago when my friend Greg Nongrum, a producer based in Shillong, offered to help me develop it into a full release. With his support, I took the track to the studio, and we were finally able to bring it to life as part of an EP and share it with the world.

HAPPY: Who or what are some of your biggest influences as an artist?

CANA NONGKHLAW: I’m drawn to artists who are poetic in their work—those who create honest art and weave real conversations into their lyricism. Artists who are unafraid to explore deeply personal or challenging themes and refuse to confine themselves musically; versatility and authenticity is what inspires me.

I especially love Hozier for this reason. His music resonates deeply, blending raw emotion and meaningful storytelling. I’m also drawn to folk music because of its vulnerable, honest narratives—it’s deeply relatable and profoundly moving.

And then there’s jazz! It’s such an open and limitless genre, offering boundless opportunities for creativity. Its freedom of expression is incredible, constantly pushing the boundaries of what music can be.